Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ORGN. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of Origin Materials stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 158.98, a current ratio of 158.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. Origin Materials has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Origin Materials will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Origin Materials by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after buying an additional 397,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 1,399.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 161,184 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

