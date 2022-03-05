Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on Orkla ASA from 74.00 to 76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orkla ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

