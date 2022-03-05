Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

