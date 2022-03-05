Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 25,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,111. The stock has a market cap of $268.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In related news, Director Floyd E. Stoner purchased 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.