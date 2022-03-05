OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. OrthoPediatrics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $53.90 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIDS shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,919 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $282,744.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $148,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

