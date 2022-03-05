OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Cut to $65.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KIDS. TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $148,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701 over the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

