Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Sells $18,000.55 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $18,000.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE OSCR opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after buying an additional 719,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,322,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,756,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Oscar Health by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

