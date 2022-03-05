Osisko Mining Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the mining company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSK. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OSK stock opened at C$4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.89. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.33 and a one year high of C$5.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total transaction of C$535,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at C$464,516. Also, Senior Officer Mathieu Savard sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$303,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,350. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 91,200 shares of company stock worth $367,477.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

