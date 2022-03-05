Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Raised by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after buying an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,722,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,468,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,489,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,115,000 after buying an additional 69,140 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.96. 2,986,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,052. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.89. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.76 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.