Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTSKY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 81,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,172. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka (Get Rating)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.