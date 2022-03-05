Oxford Nanopore (OTC:ONTTF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Nanopore (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of Oxford Nanopore stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Oxford Nanopore has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
