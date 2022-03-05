Oxford Nanopore (OTC:ONTTF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Nanopore (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Oxford Nanopore stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Oxford Nanopore has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

