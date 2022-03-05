Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.01 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $199.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 12,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,433.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 10,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $40,004.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 78,332 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

