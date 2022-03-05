Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,464,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 142,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $557.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $522.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock worth $15,029,441 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

