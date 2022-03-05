Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $140.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.32. 546,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,401. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,116.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.