Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.
POU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.06.
Paramount Resources stock opened at C$29.50 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.32 and a 12-month high of C$29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.39. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.66.
Paramount Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.