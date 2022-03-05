Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

POU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.06.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$29.50 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.32 and a 12-month high of C$29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.39. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.66.

In related news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,439,144.30. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,207.74. Insiders sold a total of 71,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,868 in the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

