Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.06.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$29.50 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.32 and a 12 month high of C$29.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,439,144.30. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total value of C$243,116.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,207.74. Insiders have sold 71,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,868 over the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

