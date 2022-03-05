Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTNR. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of PTNR opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 0.74.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.