Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTNR. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of PTNR opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

