PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PARTS iD were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

In other news, Director Edwin Rigaud acquired 56,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $119,674.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PARTS iD stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. PARTS iD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

ID has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. cut their price target on PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

