Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Down 51.6% in February

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYTF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PSYTF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.