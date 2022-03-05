Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Shares of PASG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $158.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $22.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PASG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 41,800 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $230,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also

