Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share.
Shares of PASG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $158.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $22.12.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PASG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.
Passage Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Passage Bio (PASG)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.