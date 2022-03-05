Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS.
Passage Bio stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $22.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $158.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 369,100 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $2,000,522.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.
About Passage Bio (Get Rating)
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
