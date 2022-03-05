Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $330.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.77. The company has a market capitalization of $323.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

