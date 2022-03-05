Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $128.86 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average is $138.36.

