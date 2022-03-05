Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 93,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

