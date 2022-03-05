Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.13 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.72.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,768 shares of company stock worth $5,780,203 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

