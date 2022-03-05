Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 3,240 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,701,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average of $127.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.