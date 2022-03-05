Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.
PDCO stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.
