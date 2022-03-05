Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

PDCO stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 21,638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 39,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 855.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 109,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

