Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Patterson Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.08-2.13 EPS.

PDCO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. 720,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,864. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,960,000 after acquiring an additional 133,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 123,594 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.