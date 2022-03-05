PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:PYPTF remained flat at $$7.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. PayPoint has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

