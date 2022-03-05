Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($12.08) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.39) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital upgraded Pearson to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.92) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 699 ($9.38).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 606.60 ($8.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 620.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 653.89. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.86).

In related news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.76), for a total value of £1,340,928.97 ($1,799,180.16).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

