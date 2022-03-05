Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

TSE:PPL opened at C$46.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.15. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$34.89 and a one year high of C$46.36. The company has a market cap of C$25.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.03.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

