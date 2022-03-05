Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Pembina Pipeline from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -824.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 48,674 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,519,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 45,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

