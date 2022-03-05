Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$48.00 to C$49.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pembina Pipeline traded as high as C$45.93 and last traded at C$45.58, with a volume of 290059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.25.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.63%.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

