Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEGRF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of Pennon Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 4,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.