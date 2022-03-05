Pentair Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,276 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,010% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 call options.

NYSE:PNR opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $80.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

