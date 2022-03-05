Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEBO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

PEBO opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $907.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

