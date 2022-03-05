PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

