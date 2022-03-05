Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

PRFT stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.79. Perficient has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.41.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Perficient by 3,684.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,431 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Perficient by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,741 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

