Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $6.46 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.9% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Accenture by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 361,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,647,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Accenture by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,256 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Accenture by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Accenture by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,112,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 157,472 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

ACN stock traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,178. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $244.44 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

