Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 39 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 57.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Lam Research by 18.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Lam Research by 4.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 79.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $17.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $525.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,261. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $501.67 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $620.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

