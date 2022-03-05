Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. 33,217,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,889,598. The stock has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

