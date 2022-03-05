Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after buying an additional 536,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after buying an additional 793,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,768,000 after buying an additional 841,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.60 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

