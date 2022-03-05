Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,933 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.