Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Update

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS PGENY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. 944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. Pigeon has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $9.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGENY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

