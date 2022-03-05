PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $7.18.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.