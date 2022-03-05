PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.