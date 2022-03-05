PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.49

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.49 and last traded at $50.52, with a volume of 73374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

