Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pinnacle Bankshares stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.63. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.