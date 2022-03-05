Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $5,341,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,959 shares of company stock worth $16,247,155. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.64.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $241.16 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $245.71. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average of $187.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

