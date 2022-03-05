Piper Sandler Comments on Vaxart, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vaxart in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,187,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,147,000 after buying an additional 2,554,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,997,000 after buying an additional 357,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 393,227 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 993,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

