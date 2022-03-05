Piper Sandler Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $26.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.13.

NYSE:KEY opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 235,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after buying an additional 589,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 76,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

